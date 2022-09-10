Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Shares Down 7.1%

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 60,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.77 million and a P/E ratio of -26.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects covering an area of 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 24 square kilometers of placer claims located in Dawson City.

