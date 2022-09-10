Kommunitas Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (KOM)

Kommunitas (KOM) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kommunitas has a market cap of $1.81 million and $331,053.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kommunitas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,313.52 or 1.00041676 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036464 BTC.

About Kommunitas

KOM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2021. Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1. The official website for Kommunitas is kommunitas.net.

Kommunitas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kommunitas is a decentralized and tier-less Launchpad. It is a solution for Multi Chain oriented projects, welcoming projects from various blockchains like Polygon, BSC, Ethereum, Avalance, Solana, etc.The community of $KOM will vote and determine which project will be or will not be launched on Kommunitas platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kommunitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kommunitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kommunitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kommunitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kommunitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.