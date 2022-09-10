Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $678-708 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.28 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KFY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $52.04 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.01). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after buying an additional 285,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 31.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 590,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,337,000 after buying an additional 142,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 36.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after buying an additional 120,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

