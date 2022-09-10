Kyber Network Crystal v2 Price Tops $1.94 on Exchanges (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market capitalization of $344.98 million and approximately $69.79 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00009119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,287.14 or 1.00055995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036492 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 177,809,350 coins. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network is a hub of liquidity protocols that aggregates liquidity from various sources to provide secure and instant transactions on any decentralized application (DApp). The main goal of Kyber Network is to enable DeFi DApps, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and other users easy access to liquidity pools that provide the best rates.All transactions on Kyber are on-chain, which means they can be easily verified using any Ethereum block explorer. Projects can build on top of Kyber to utilize all the services offered by the protocol, such as the instant settlement of tokens, liquidity aggregation, and a customizable business model.Kyber looks to solve the liquidity issue in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry by allowing developers to build products and services without having to worry about liquidity for different needs.The Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) token is a utility token that is the “glue that connects different stakeholders in Kyber's ecosystem.” KNC holders can stake their tokens in the KyberDAO to help govern the platform and vote on important proposals — and earn staking rewards in Ethereum (ETH) that come from trading fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

