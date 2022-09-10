Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LE. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

LE stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 189,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $347.76 million, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Lands’ End by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

