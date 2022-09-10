Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Lands’ End Price Performance

Lands’ End stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.71 million, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 4.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,302,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 188.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 750,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 490,191 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 5.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 603,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

