Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Sells 3,421,523 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP decreased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,071,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,421,523 shares during the period. Eldorado Gold accounts for about 1.9% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned 1.12% of Eldorado Gold worth $23,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

EGO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.93. 1,915,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,148. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

