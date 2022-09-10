Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Takes $764,000 Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Victoria’s Secret & Co. makes up 0.1% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,991,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,062,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,127,000 after buying an additional 1,015,800 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,289,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,338,000 after buying an additional 764,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.54.

NYSE:VSCO traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.20.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 7.13%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

