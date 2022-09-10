Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Shares of Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.00). Laura Ashley shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,241,518 shares.
Laura Ashley Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £2.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.39.
Laura Ashley Company Profile
Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.
