LCG Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (LCG)

LCG (LCG) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. LCG has a market cap of $11.25 million and $13,627.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LCG has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One LCG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,421.47 or 0.99794888 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037061 BTC.

LCG Profile

LCG (CRYPTO:LCG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. The official message board for LCG is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1. LCG’s official Twitter account is @LcgIco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LCG is lcg-energy.com.

LCG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCG Group ecosystem is powered by the LCG Group Token (LCG). The LCG Token will be usable for a wide array of services such as to cover electricity needs as a payment method, to provide investment options, to access energy-related services and products in the LCG ecosystem and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCG using one of the exchanges listed above.

