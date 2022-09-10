Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) were up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 7,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 2,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.
About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.
