Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 115.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 831,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,761 shares during the quarter. Legend Biotech makes up about 8.0% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $30,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $1,939,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,173.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 93,071 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $4,276,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Legend Biotech Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.51. The stock had a trading volume of 593,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,186. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

