Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $35.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.65.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Liberty Global Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $19.59 on Monday. Liberty Global has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,357,706.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,507 shares of company stock worth $1,067,467. Insiders own 9.86% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 22.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in Liberty Global by 46.1% during the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,079,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after buying an additional 656,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $2,361,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Further Reading

