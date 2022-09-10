Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,633 shares during the period. Life Storage accounts for 1.7% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $26,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,696,000 after acquiring an additional 278,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,358,000 after acquiring an additional 785,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,368,000 after acquiring an additional 400,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after acquiring an additional 256,549 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after acquiring an additional 386,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.36.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

Life Storage Price Performance

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.51. 735,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.85. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

