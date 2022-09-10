Lightning Trading Up 30.3% Over Last 7 Days (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Lightning has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $5,174.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,349.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00062386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005611 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00077556 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Buying and Selling Lightning

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

