Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after buying an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after acquiring an additional 225,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after acquiring an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,545 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 955,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $163.99. 431,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,629. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.