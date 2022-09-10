Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 444 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 631,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,044,000 after purchasing an additional 27,887 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,596,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.1 %

Medtronic stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.73. 6,756,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,631,793. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.69. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $133.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

