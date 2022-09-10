Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 257,307 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,090,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MDY stock traded up $8.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $456.67. 699,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,368. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $446.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.65.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

