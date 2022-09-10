Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 89 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,555.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after buying an additional 113,168 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000.

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.26 and a 200 day moving average of $120.33. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $131.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

