Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 89 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,555.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after buying an additional 113,168 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.26 and a 200 day moving average of $120.33. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $131.39.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.