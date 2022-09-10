Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,234 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $20,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $77,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 58.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 51.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $48.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $119.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CZR. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

