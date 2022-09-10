Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 934,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,965 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 4.2% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $77,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $672,023,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,151,000 after buying an additional 6,881,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,294,000 after buying an additional 3,682,747 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $202,421,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $214,374,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.



