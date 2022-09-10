Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 128.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,004 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up about 2.7% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of Apollo Global Management worth $50,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of APO opened at $58.11 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.72.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

