Loop Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Loop Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Lyft from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.06.

Lyft Price Performance

NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,701,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,087,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.74. Lyft has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26.

Insider Activity

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $976,462,000 after buying an additional 483,630 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $163,038,000 after purchasing an additional 210,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

