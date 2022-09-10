L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $70.94

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and traded as low as $66.67. L’Oréal shares last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 234,167 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LRLCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on L’Oréal from €385.00 ($392.86) to €400.00 ($408.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($443.88) to €400.00 ($408.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on L’Oréal from €333.00 ($339.80) to €347.00 ($354.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on L’Oréal from €415.00 ($423.47) to €405.00 ($413.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.00.

L’Oréal Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.17.

L'Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

