Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Lovesac had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Lovesac’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lovesac Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $87.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insider Activity at Lovesac

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

