Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Lovesac had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Lovesac’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lovesac Trading Up 8.6 %
NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $87.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LOVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.
About Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.
