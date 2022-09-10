Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 7.52%. Lovesac’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Lovesac Price Performance

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.37. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Insider Activity at Lovesac

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 265.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 18.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

