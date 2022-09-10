LRT Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,158 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

LRT Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,216,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,769,000 after buying an additional 181,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 262,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XPO opened at $53.87 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.09 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on XPO Logistics to $87.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,117,500 shares of company stock worth $282,215,408 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

