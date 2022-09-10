LRT Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

LRT Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the quarter. Repligen comprises 3.2% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $233.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.54. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $40,061,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 26,402 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.73, for a total value of $5,933,321.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,061,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,874 shares of company stock worth $15,730,928. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

