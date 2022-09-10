LRT Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 118.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,296,000 after buying an additional 19,280 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $94.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.67. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

