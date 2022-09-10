LRT Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 2.2% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

