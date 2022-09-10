LRT Capital Management LLC Makes New $744,000 Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 152,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 52,901 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 82,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $46.52 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

