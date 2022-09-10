LRT Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,162 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAH. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $97.51 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $99.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.49.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,980,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,893,038.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,858 shares of company stock worth $16,335,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Raymond James raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

