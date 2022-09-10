LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 172 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Chemed by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Chemed in the first quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 69.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE stock opened at $475.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $486.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.90. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.