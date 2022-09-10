LTO Network Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (LTO)

LTO Network (LTO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $34.40 million and $2.16 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0873 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,547.22 or 1.00177753 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036671 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (LTO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 397,969,833 coins and its circulating supply is 393,989,447 coins. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/LTONetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LTO Network is ltonetwork.com. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LTO Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node.Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

