LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €710.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($724.49) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €730.00 ($744.90) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($765.31) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, August 5th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MC opened at €652.30 ($665.61) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €651.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €620.25. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($265.87).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

