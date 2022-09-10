Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lyft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,458 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $57.68.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 46.36%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

