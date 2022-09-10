Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,617,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,068,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,463 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 927,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,061,000 after acquiring an additional 63,502 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 158,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,638 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 69.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,847 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.17. The company had a trading volume of 123,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.59 and its 200-day moving average is $162.47. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $145.41 and a fifty-two week high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSGS. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

