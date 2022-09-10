Mairs & Power Inc. Buys 11,128 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $13,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $145,698.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.11 and a twelve month high of $142.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

