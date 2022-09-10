Mairs & Power Inc. Buys 58,563 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 553,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,563 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $28,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 385,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $105.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

