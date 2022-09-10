Mairs & Power Inc. Buys 90,403 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,511,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,403 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $123,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $2,177,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Sysco by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,250,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,215,000 after buying an additional 275,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.86. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

