Mairs & Power Inc. Has $138.89 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.4% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Honeywell International worth $138,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $6,489,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 435,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,701,000 after buying an additional 82,845 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 420,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,860,000 after buying an additional 68,729 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $699,521,000 after buying an additional 825,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.1 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

HON opened at $191.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.