Mairs & Power Inc. Has $15.57 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,280,564 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $15,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

Corning Stock Performance

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

