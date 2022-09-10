Mairs & Power Inc. Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85,255 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.20% of Rockwell Automation worth $65,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK stock opened at $255.38 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.84 and a 200-day moving average of $236.95.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

