Mairs & Power Inc. Invests $8.08 Million in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 219,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,000. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of First Interstate BancSystem as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 133.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,510,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,261 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,292,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,075,000 after purchasing an additional 487,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,995,000 after purchasing an additional 154,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $56,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at $293,457.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $860,202.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $56,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at $293,457.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock worth $688,264. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIBK shares. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.95. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.11%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

