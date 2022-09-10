Mairs & Power Inc. Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,578,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,314 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.7% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $173,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% in the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after acquiring an additional 360,635 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

