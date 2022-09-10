Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 2,132 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mairs & Power Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $52,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,959,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 447,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,353,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 110,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,601,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $198.69 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $172.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

