Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRO. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.19.

MRO opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

