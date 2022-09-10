Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,102 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Marvell Technology worth $127,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1,006.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 40.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,327,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,343,000 after purchasing an additional 50,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Barclays decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.93.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.74. 10,922,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,379,146. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.