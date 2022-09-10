Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,884,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 643,689 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.6% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. State Street Corp owned 3.59% of Mastercard worth $12,467,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

NYSE:MA traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $339.10 and a 200-day moving average of $342.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

