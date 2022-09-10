MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 65.13% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. MasterCraft Boat updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.89-$4.31 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.30 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.42. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCFT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.